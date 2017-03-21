She’s going places! Lea Michele’s new album Places will hit stores on April 28, but the Glee alum just revealed the album cover art and it’s giving Stylish some serious spring style goals!



The gorgeous profile view of Michele shot in brilliant sunshine shows off her elegant long neck, strong jawline and major brows. But what’s really giving us vibes? That ponytail! The "Love Is Alive" singer’s hairstylist John D. posted a pic of the art on his Instagram with the caption, “In love with this artwork for the cover of @leamichele’s latest album #Places.” We went straight to John D. to get the scoop on how to do the sexy modern take on a retro pony.

According to John D., getting a ponytail that looks “done” is all in the prep. First he bolstered locks with a healthy dollop of TRESemmé 24-Hour Body Volume Foaming Mousse, warming it between palms and then raking through strands, concentrating on roots. Then he rough dried hair to remove moisture, using a round brush only once hair was almost dry to create “soft bouncy volume throughout.”

Lea Michele/Instagram

For texture that adds chic edge to a pony, John D. created “consistent waves" using the Harry Josh 1-inch Curling Iron, working with small to medium sections. After waves cooled, he brushed out hair using a Mason Pearson natural bristle brush, then gathered hair back, creating a low ponytail that sat “right at the nape of the neck,” he tells Stylish.

The finishing touch? A spritz of TRESemmé Beauty Full Volume Touchable Hold Hairspray that John D. sprayed right onto his brush. “Then I went back into that pony and back brushed the waves to create hold and add definition, really defining that body and movement,” he explains.