Three times a lady! When Taraji P. Henson hosted BET’s Black Girls Rock! on August 22, the Hidden Figures star showed off not one, not two, but three gorgeous hairstyles, proving that anyone can mix up their look. The 46-year-old actress’ stylist Tymothe Wallace tells Us his inspiration for each look and gives quick tips for achieving the styles.

Henson hit the red carpet wearing a high coif of natural curls. “My inspiration for Taraji’s look was what every black little girl is born with – curly, kinky, wavy hair. I wanted to show them how beautiful it is to have natural hair and still be empowered to BE a black girl who can and will rock,” Wallace says emphatically. After having Henson shampoo and condition her hair with a formula for curly hair to add and lock-in moisture, he doused the Empire star’s hair with leave-in conditioner. To create a curl pattern, he did a two-strand twist and diffused hair. Once hair was dry, Wallace used “an ultra-fast twist technique and picked it out at the root for maximum volume,” he explains. The look was set with Dove’s Style+Care Flexible Hold Hairspray.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

During the show, Henson debuted a sexy, wavy lob. Wallace wanted to “simply show versatility, be it from natural to straight or short to long. I wanted to show that we are on this journey striving to rock and leave a footprint.” He ran a dime-sized drop of Dove Absolute Curls Supreme Crème Serum through strands before blowdrying smooth with a Dyson Hair Dryer. A dollop of mousse was applied to dry hair and Wallace then used the Harry Josh Curling Iron to add texture to sections. Another shot of hairspray sealed waves.



Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

To close the show, the Think Like A Man star rocked the stage with super voluminous curls. Wallace says this switch was “to play up the energy that everyone felt while celebrating Black Girls Rock. I thought it’s be perfect to end the night with a playfull look.” He added body by spritzing roots with Dove Refresh+Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo then sprayed flexible hairspray throughout locks before dabbing on a curl serum to set coils. Extra-hold hairspray finished the look.

