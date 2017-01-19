Our beauty editors share the winter skin soothers you’ll want right now! Posted by Us Weekly on Thursday, January 12, 2017

Frigid temps, unrelenting winds and massive amounts of artificial heat can wreak havoc on your skin. The ailments are endless — dry spots, outbreaks of eczema, chafing, acne — so Us Weekly’s beauty director Gwen Flamberg and beauty writer Monique Meneses found six winter skin saviors to treat and banish pesky seasonal maladies. Check ’em out:

Say buh-bye to chapped lips. When layered under balm, acmella flower extract in Fresh's Sugar Lip Serum Advanced Therapy works to fill in deep wrinkles, while kigelia africana fruit extract helps improve elasticity. ($36, sephora.com)

Dry skin sufferers, rejoice: Peter Thomas Roth’s Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum contains 75 percent hyaluronic acid (P.S. This stat is a BFD because this ingredient has the ability to attract water and hold 1,000 times its weight in hydration). Apply a few pumps on cleansed skin before your moisturizer. ($65, ulta.com)



It’s like a peel, but far gentler. Alpha and beta hydroxy acids in Drunk Elephant's T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial slough off dead skin cells on the most sensitive of skin to reveal a plumper, dewier and dare we say baby-soft complexion. ($80, sephora.com)

You can finally hashtag #iwokeuplikethis and mean it. Oxygenating agents in Glossier’s Priming Moisturizer Rich cream boost radiance, while ceramides smooth fine lines without the tiniest bit of grease. Wear it alone or under makeup. ($35, glossier.com)



Banish dry, ashy spots on elbows and knees with Jergens' Oil-Infused Moisturizer with monoi oil. Slather the lotion on right after the shower to lock in hydration — and smell like the Hawaiian tropics — all day. ($5, target.com)



Want to look like you’ve gotten eight hours of sleep instead of five? Wear Clark’s Botanicals Deep Moisture Mask overnight. Glycerin in the creamy formula binds moisture to skin; jasmine extract calms flare-ups. ($72, amazon.com)





