The apple certainly didn't fall far from the tree! Jude Law and Sadie Frost's stunning daughter, Iris Law, was just announced as the new face of Burberry Beauty.



The 16-year-old Hollywood scion — who boasts her father's big green eyes and high cheekbones, and her mom's full pout — toasted the announcement by sharing her close-up campaign shot via her Instagram page on Monday, January 16. "So honoured and excited to have become part of the @Burberry family as the new face of Burberry beauty #LiquidLipVelvet," Iris captioned the photo.



Courtesy of Burberry/Angelo Pennetta

The budding model, who scored her first campaign last year with Illustrated People, is the first face of the brand's newly unveiled Liquid Lip Velvet line, a 14-shade collection of cream matte lacquers. To celebrate, Burberry is also launching its first beauty-dedicated Tumblr page, which is currently filled with behind-the-scenes pics from Iris' shoot.



Courtesy of Burberry

The teen beauty certainly isn't the first Hollywood child to succeed on the modeling scene. Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Kaia and Presley Gerber, to name a few, have all parlayed their good genes into modeling careers.

However, Iris has one especially cool bragging right: Her godmother is the legendary model Kate Moss.

