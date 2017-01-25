A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 24, 2017 at 6:28pm PST

We’ve got our suspicions about Kim Kardashian’s strands. Ever since her triumphant return to social media, the Kimoji entrepreneur, 36, has rocked sleek, waist-length locks, as seen in nearly all of her Instagram and Snapchat posts — and some of her sisters’ too. Kylie Jenner shared a Tuesday, January 24, snap of herself playing with her older sibling’s hair. Now, the short clip has Us wondering about the true length of the Selfish author’s locks.

Before you roll your eyes, we have to remind you of Kardashian’s December 2015 pledge to keep her hair in two tight Dutch braids after giving birth to son Saint West. She did this in order to “let it grow” and to avoid “putting heat on it.” Since then, the reality star has played with an assortment of wigs throughout the year, including her ice-blonde locks for the Yeezy Season 3 fashion show in February 2016 and a sleek lob in August 2016 — so there’s no telling what really lies beneath.

Splash News

While the jury is still out on whether Kardashian’s rocking a wig, clip-ins or a full head of sew-ins these days, we do know what she was working with in September 2016, shortly before her devastating Parisian robbery and social media hiatus. In a September 30 Instagram, Indique Hair claimed that the star was wearing their Pure Wavy 30-inch extensions throughout her time in the City of Light. She wore the same hair for her appearance in the Love Advent calendar, where celebrity stylist Cesar Ramirez created clip-ins from the locks to craft a “scrunched” look.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

“Once her hair was dry, I started clipping the extensions in,” he said in a kimkardashianwest.com post at the time, citing his “favorite” 32-inch Indique hair extensions. “I like to part sections, measure where the clips will go, then tease where I clip it in.This allows for the extensions to be extremely secure. I worked my way up the hair, adding enough to make the hair look full and natural.”

#loveadvent @kimkardashian @jameslimadirector @simonrobins100 @coach @agentprovocateur @cesar4styles @makeupbyariel 💕💕💕💕 A video posted by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Dec 11, 2016 at 11:07pm PST

So, tell Stylish: Do you think Kardashian’s still wearing her clip-ins, or do we need to invest in those SugarBearHair Vitamins? Let us know in the comments!

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!



