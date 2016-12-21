All eyes on her! Janelle Monae debuted a, well, eye-conic hairstyle while promoting her new film, Hidden Figures, in New York City on Tuesday, December 20. Get the details on her head-to-toe style in today’s Red Carpet Daily, presented by DirecTV.

Monae, who’s known for her uniform of black and white, didn’t disappoint in a long-sleeved black and white, pinwheel-style Bally shift teamed with Christian Louboutin studded heels and a Liv Bambina silver choker complemented by simple Fallon Jewelry earrings.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

But what really caught our — you know — was her hair: double buns and a swoop studded with googly eyes all over, as styled by pro Nikki Nelms. Fun fact: Nelms also assembled some of Solange’s stunning A Seat at the Table ‘dos, including her beaded braids from the “Don’t Touch My Hair” video.

“👀👀👀’EVEN WHEN I'M SLEEPING I KEEP 20 eyes open,’” the “Tightrope” singer, 31, captioned a December 20 Instagram selfie.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

In 2012, the CoverGirl brand ambassador explained why she rarely strays from her signature color palette. "When I started my musical career I was a maid, I used to clean houses. My parents — my mother was a proud janitor, my stepfather who raised me like his very own worked at the post office and my father was a trash man,” she said during an acceptance speech at BET’s Black Girls Rock! ceremony. “They all wore uniforms. And that's why I stand here today in my black and white and I wear my uniform to honor them.”



