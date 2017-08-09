Mike Windle/Getty

Simply stunning! Jennifer Lawrence has snatched the highly-coveted spot on Vogue's September issue cover this year, and the 26-year-old actress is absolutely breathtaking in the photos.

For the cover of the magazine's 125th anniversary edition, Lawrence was photographed by famed photographer Annie Liebovitz while standing in front of the Statue of Liberty. She is wearing a gorgeous silky red maxi dress and her hair is pulled back out of her face.

During her interview, the star of the upcoming film Mother! took the plunge in a sensory deprivation tank at Brooklyn's Lift. (The floating experience, known as Restricted Environmental Stimulation Therapy, is said to promote calm, heightened creative thought and the high levels of magnesium in the Epsom salt have beauty benefits for the skin and hair.)

Vogue

Lawrence opted for a one-hour session and, despite a minor mishap, she enjoyed the experience. She called it "disorienting" (she accidentally spun herself around and then couldn't find the hatch opening), adding, "but other than that, I had a lovely time."

The Oscar winner talked about the world of high fashion, too. This summer, she jetted to Paris for the couture shows. She also had photo shoots for Dior as the face of the label's campaigns — and is excited to work with Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior's new artistic director.

"The new stuff has been really amazing, cool and young," Lawrence said, calling Chiuri "awesome."



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.