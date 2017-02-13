Drake may still have Jennifer Lopez’s love. When the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer walked the red carpet at the Grammys February 12, she told Ryan Seacrest she was rooting for her former flame, 30, up for eight awards. “I love Drake!” gushed the Shades of Blue actress, 47. “He’s so brilliant, talented, amazing.” Watch her interview in the video, above.

The rapper is also good at leaving a lasting impression. When Seacrest inquired about their personal and professional relationship — they recorded a song together — the mom to 8-year-old twins Max and Emme replied, “We hung out. We have a great time. He’s amazing. I have so much love for that boy.”

Though Lopez didn’t offer further details, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that the pair have split after nearly two months of dating. Their romance “died down a bit,” says one insider. Another source adds that the couple are done “for now.” According to both insiders, it’s possible that the “Hotline Bling” musician will pursue her when he returns to L.A. next month after his European tour.

Amid the breakup, Lopez posted a cryptic Instagram quote on February 4, which read, “Timing is everything. If it’s meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons.”



The singer was more open about prepping for music’s biggest night. After spending the two previous nights performing her All I Have show at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood, “we got on a plane in the middle of the night,” she recalled. “This morning I filmed World of Dance. And then I got ready to come here to the Grammys.”

Before walking the red carpet, the presenter slipped into a feminine Ralph & Russo Couture gown with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. Described Lopez, “It’s just like a lavender, orchid confection.”



