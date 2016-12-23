You can take a girl out of the Bronx, but ... you know the rest! Jennifer Lopez stepped out amid those Drake rumors for some last-minute Christmas shopping in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 22. See her street style in today’s Red Carpet Daily, presented by DirecTV.

While perusing the luxe selections at Barneys New York, the Shades of Blue star, 47, bundled up in a neutral-colored duster that featured an enormous fur collar, topping her white tank and skinny jeans. But instead of her signature Giuseppes, Lopez slipped into a pair of custom monogrammed Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots in Wheat Nubuck.

BG001/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Per usual, Lopez doesn’t seem to be shying away from the spotlight, especially as buzz about a possible romance with Drake grows louder. The “Fake Love” rapper, 30, invited the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer to a private dinner party in West Hollywood on Monday, December 19, where they left in the same car. And on December 11, he hit her “All I Have” show in Las Vegas. They both shared the same selfie afterward, but Drake’s caption was a little more telling: “😍 <-------- Lotta those,” he wrote that night.

Keep watching Red Carpet Daily for more of last night’s looks, including Olivia Wilde’s. She showed off her new haircut at a Brooklyn Nets home game — you know, the cut that she hashtagged “#nomoremelaniahair” (as in the future first lady!). Plus, we've got your go-to guide on pajama dressing ... without looking like you just rolled out of bed.

Shop the video: AYR The Collapse wrap-front dress ($395, shop.nordstrom.com); Alessandra Mackenzie Blair Dandelion silk blouse ($275, alessandramackenzie.com); k-lab tie-front long-sleeved blouse (no longer available, kohls.com); Nesh Converge legging ($140, neshnyc.com); Yummie by Heather Thomson bomber jacket ($198, yummielife.com); Daya by Zendaya satin cross-back slip dress ($49 on sale, dayabyzendaya.com); Rails Whitney white-currant stripe top ($144, railsclothing.com); thelineanddot.com

(Wardrobe: Michael Michael Kors)

