Jessica Alba Swears By This Natural Deodorant

Brian Ach/Getty

Jessica Alba is a natural beauty queen! Not only is she is the founder of clean brand Honest, she’s a bonafide expert on products that rely less on man-made ingredients than conventional formulas. The actress and entrepreneur took to her Instagram stories to share a selection of her latest faves on her bathroom vanity and spilled that she has a new deodorant essential: La Vanilla.



Not only is Alba’s selection all-natural and non-toxic, it’s also affordable and has a lovely vanilla fragrance. But beyond that, La Vanilla deodorant is also aluminum and paraben free — perfect for anyone who is trying to take their beauty and self-maintenance routine a little more clean.



Sephora’s beauty reviewers also happen to agree with Alba — the product has over 40,000 “Loves” on the site. Another reason why people might be so obsessed with La Vanille? It’s packed with a nourishing blend of essential oils to keep the sensitive and delicate skin of your underarms comfy!



Along with her deo-bestie, Alba also featured her Honest Company Organic Body Oil and Quip Electric Toothbrush set as her favorites of late.



If you’re looking to transition toward a more natural deodorant in your routine, Stylish also happens to be obsessed with Vapour Beauty AER Next-Level Deodorant, which has gel-to-powder formulation and comes in intoxicating scents such as Lavender Myrhh and Palo Santo Blood Orange. Or if you want to go the OG route, pick up a tube of Tom’s of Maine Tea Tree natural deodorant.



Tell Us: Do you have any natural beauty essentials that you swear by?



By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.



Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!