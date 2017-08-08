Courtesy HBO

Keeping the Night's Watch members warm on Game of Thrones requires lots of fur, and show’s costume designer Michele Clapton spilled that she’s found an economical — and hilarious — way to get the look: By dying Ikea sheepskin rugs!

During a lecture she gave at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles in May 2016 that has just been receiving attention on social media this week, Clapton (who also worked on the Netflix series The Crown) said, “The capes are actually Ikea rugs. I know, we take anything we can.”

"We cut and then we shaved them," she explained, "and then we added strong leather straps and breakdown which is like a religion on Game of Thrones."

She continued, “They were waxed and frosted so they belonged to the landscape.”

The likely rug she used: The RENS sheepskin rug, a white floor covering the home store sells for $30. It’s an #ikeahack we’ve never thought of, but a pretty genius one — no one would guess from watching the show that the costumes had anything to do with the build-it-yourself furniture giant.

In July, Clapton told Refinery29 of the costumes in the recent seasons: “People say, 'Where's the color gone?' Well, there is color in there, but it's very subdued. If the end of the world was coming as you know it, you wouldn't actually be colorful and bright. You'd start being incredibly practical. And, actually, you'd be hiding your femininity. I think that's really important. I wanted the strength in them."

