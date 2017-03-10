A woman of many talents! Model Jourdan Dunn teamed up with fashion retailer Missguided on an edgy and sexy athleisure line.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The 96-piece collection, called LonDunn + Missguided, includes a variety of athletic wear with stylish twists. There are off-the-shoulder sweatshirts, silky track pants, velvet sweats and even hooded bodysuits, to name a few. The items are perfect as upgraded loungewear, or head-turning attire for a barre or spin class.



"I always knew my first collaboration with Missguided was going to be streetwear and a reflection of my own style, which is street chic," the 26-year-old British supermodel said in a statement. "I wanted this to be an athleisure line that is practical but at the same time make women and girls feel confident in an effortlessly cool way. I wanted it to be accessible for all women and girls. We all love to wear sportswear now — this reflects how busy our lives are, but we still want to look cool and chic. There are demands on how we live and I wanted my collection to reflect how modern women live day to day."



The collection, which launches Saturday, March 11, at missguided.com, will retail for $18 to $120. Check out some of the chic looks below!



