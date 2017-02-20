Party like it's 1996! The Juicy Couture signature tracksuit is making a major comeback.

To celebrate 21 years since the brand was created, the clothing line launched an ad campaign in July called #TRACKISBACK. The campaign stars the ultimate comfy classic, Juicy Couture's velour matching sets, which made their first appearance in 2001 and have been worn by a ton of celebs including Madonna, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and Paris Hilton.

Courtesy Juicy Couture

True to the theme of its 21st birthday (cheers to that!), Juicy Couture's print and video spots feature 21 supercool It Girls from around the globe, including Atlanta de Cadenet, Ruby Aldridge and Cipriana Quann.

Courtesy Juicy Couture

Technically, the tracksuit never left — the boldly colored zip-up hoodies and wide-leg bottoms have had a home on Kohls' racks for years — but the brand hasn't been able to match its early-2000 popularity since its heydey. Now, Juicy Couture is looking to change all that and make the head-to-toe matching look cool again.

One celeb who's sure to be on board for the comeback: Kim Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, took to her app last year to document her long-lasting love affair with the velour sets.

"I was SO obsessed with those classic Juicy Couture tracksuits a few years ago and had them in every color," the mom of North and Saint wrote on her app in January 2016. "I still have all of mine, I can't let them go LOL!"



