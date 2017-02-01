Theo Wargo/Getty Images for adidas

Kanye West is ready for the runway. The rapper-turned-designer is set to debut his Yeezy Season 5 collection during New York Fashion Week, a source tells Us Weekly.

West, 39, will unveil the latest items from his successful Yeezy clothing line at Pier 59 Studios in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood on Wednesday, February 15. The insider tells Us that West's wife, Kim Kardashian, and her family members Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner plan to attend the fashion show.

Pier 59 Studios is a more traditional venue for a NYFW show than the locations the "Waves" rapper has used in the past. His Yeezy Season 4 collection was unveiled outdoors at Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on New York City's Roosevelt Island in September 2016. The show made headlines after several models struggled amid the September heat, with some fainting midway through.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 4

West debuted his Yeezy Season 3 collection at NYC's Madison Square Garden months earlier, in February 2016, while premiering his latest album, The Life of Pablo. The Kardashian-Jenner clan (including Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom) famously attended the Season 3 show in all-white and nude-colored ensembles. Many of the family members, including Kris and Kim, rocked fur coats as they watched the spectacle and danced along to the music in their VIP seats.

The Yeezy Season 5 show will mark one of the MC's first public appearances since his stay at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center last November. West was hospitalized for extreme exhaustion following a breakdown at his personal trainer Harley Pasternak's home. As Us Weekly previously reported, West's workload and stress over Kim's October Paris robbery contributed to the hospitalization. He has since kept a low profile on social media and in public, but did meet with President Donald Trump at Trump Tower in NYC last December.

