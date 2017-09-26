Looking for some inspiration for your office wardrobe? Let Kate Upton, Joan Smalls, Sara Sampaio and a slew of other models come your rescue!



Vogue just released a music video for Dolly Parton’s working woman anthem “Nine to Five” which was shot at the fashion mag's offices on the last day of New York Fashion Week and it may actually get you excited to head to work.

The challenge the models took on in the video: finding the chicest way to do office wear. "How to navigate a corporate tower while retaining a fierce sense of style was the actual heart of the matter,” Vogue explained of the fun video, which features Upton lip syncing in the NYC streets as she rocks a red oversized Oscar de la Renta blazer with a white shirtdress romper and sneakers.



Sara Sampaio, wearing Michael Kors, makes cubicle life look like a blast as she serves up a sassy hair flip in between taking phone calls. “If I worked at an office this is how I would do it! Hahah had the best time,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel wrote on her Instagram with a clip from the video.

Joan Smalls plays Vogue’s legendary editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, sporting sunglasses indoors with a brown Marc Jacobs pantsuit while editing pages and showing off some serious dance moves.



The classic 80s comedy movie is having a moment lately. During the 2017 Emmys, Nine to Five stars Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda all reunited on stage to present an award.

