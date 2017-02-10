Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Katie Holmes certainly knows how to dress for a theme. The actress, 38, dazzled in a vintage-inspired burgundy Marchesa gown to host the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show presented by Macy’s on Thursday, February 9.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

The mom to 10-year-old Suri (with ex-husband Tom Cruise) showed off the embroidered dress’ fringe benefits in an Instagram video, below, before the event at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

#reddresscollection❤️ @american_heart @marchesafashion @genevieveherr @djquintero @sloaney_77 #dressingroom #fringe #empowerwomen A video posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Feb 9, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

Makeup artist Genevieve Herr gave Holmes a red pout with Laura Mercier’s boudoir lipstick to complement the sheer paneled frock from Marchesa’s 2013 spring-summer collection. To get the All We Had star’s bright lips, New York–based Herr recommended on Instagram, “Always blot them to prevent bleeding.”

Inside, Jessie James Decker, Jazz Jennings, Peyton List, Maureen McCormick, Bridget Moynahan and Rachel Platten — who got the crowd moving with a performance of her 2015 hit “Fight Song” — were among the 15 celebrities who walked the runway in red to raise awareness about heart disease among women. For the first time in the benefit’s 14-year history, heart disease survivors strutted down the runway alongside the stars.

Holmes, who has been quietly dating actor and musician Jamie Foxx since 2013, continued rocking the hue of the night after the fashion show, changing into a striped long-sleeved Commes des Garcons shirt for dinner with three female friends at pan-Asian eatery Tao Downtown. “Happy Valentine's weekend,” she wrote on Instagram while showing off the $158 top’s fun heart patch, which is featured throughout the Japanese label’s 2016 Play collection.

