Need help amping up your wardrobe this summer? Stylish has got you covered! We sat down with WhoWhatWear’s co-founder Hillary Kerr at Contigo’s “Longest Day of the Year” event in NYC on Wednesday, June 21, to talk all things celebrity fashion.

This style expert knows all about the latest trends, and told Us her must-haves this season.

Check out her 5 celeb-inspired essentials below:

Gotham/GC Images

1. White Ankle Boots

According to Kerr, it’s all about the boots! “You might think a sandal is the key summer shoe, but that’s too obvious. The footwear pick for the cool girls this season is the white boot, like this Stuart Weitzman Clinger Bootie that Kendall [Jenner] is wearing.”

MEGA / The Mega Agency

2. Mirrored Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Add some drama to your wardrobe! “Summer is peak sunglasses season, and right now it’s all about a mirrored cat-eye frame, like the Le Specs x Adam Selman ones Gigi Hadid keeps wearing,” the fashion expert suggests.

BACKGRID

3. The Pretty Print Slip Dress

Kerr’s advice: “Store your LWD this summer and reach for one with a sweet print, instead. Harley Viera-Newton’s HVN line is getting lots of love from ladies like Lily Aldridge, especially the cherry print Lily Dress.”

BACKGRID

4. The Mini Crossbody Bag

“Every major designer is making a mini version of their most popular cross body styles, and we’re just obsessed with them. One standout is J.W. Anderson’s Mini Pierce Bag, which we keep seeing on Selena Gomez,” she says.

BACKGRID

5. One-Piece Swimsuit

To complete your wardrobe, Kerr tells Stylish a one-piece suit is a must-have! “The bikini is getting the cold shoulder this summer! Instead, the classic maillot swimsuit is the style of choice for all the coolest girls this year, like Hailey Baldwin, who has been seen in cult favorite brand Solid & Stripe’s Anne Marie One-Piece Swimsuit.”

