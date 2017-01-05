Courtesy V Magazine

Team Slytherin? Kendall Jenner graces the cover of V magazine's January 2017 issue rocking an off-the-shoulder top, a dramatic smoky eye — and one gigantic snake tattoo.



Jenner, 21, plus models Carolyn Murphy, Joan Smalls, Lara Stone, Amber Valletta and Ellen Rosa (who each received their own solo covers), were all inked in honor of the mag's "Forever Yours" issue. The concept? To wear "the latest fashion with the most permanent of accessories."



Tattoo artist Jenai Chin crafted each girl's unique tat — a broken heart for Smalls, a horseshoe for Stone. Valletta even got a neck tattoo. If each lady's ink looks incredibly real, that's because Chin's a perfectionist. "The way I work with it is that I’ll have a drawing; I’ll make a stencil of it, and the stencil is made out of the same things that we do for real tattoos, so that goes onto the skin, and instead of me using a needle and ink, I just use paint and airbrushing," Chin told V. "Depending on what each girl got, the tattoo could have run anywhere from a half hour to an hour and a half. Kendall's was very large with a lot of line work."



Kendall Jenner/Snapchat

While Jenner's snake may not be real, she's not averse to tattoos — albeit slightly more discreet options. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star boasts three works of body art to date: a teeny white heart on each middle finger — one complete, one broken — and a tattoo on her inner lip that reads "meow." (This one seems to have mostly faded.)



Jon Boy Tattoo/Instagram

She later explained on her blog, "There's no real meaning behind it. I just wanted to be able to say that I have a tattoo 'on my face!'"



