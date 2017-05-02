We see you, Kendall Jenner 🔥! The model turned heads at the 2017 Met Gala carpet in a beaded, chainmail-esque La Perla Haute Couture gown on Monday, May 1.

The 21-year-old put her supermodel bod on full display in the chic dress, showing off her butt in a silk black thong. The dress, which featured a deep plunging neckline, also highlighted her long legs with a thigh-high slit. Her gown was created from 85,000 hand-painted and placed crystals and is the culmination of over 160 hours of work, spanning 5 cities and 26 craftsmen.

Jenner paired the sexy lingerie-inspired gown with fishnet Christian Louboutin’s.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star completed her best dressed contender look with a bold red lip and messy tousled hair.

Jenner, who arrived solo, is at the bash with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who arrived with Donatella Versace.

