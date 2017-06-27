Khloe Kardashian Swears By These Five Foods for a Flat Tummy

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Summer is officially underway and that means bikinis. But, don’t worry because Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian has your back — or actually, your abs!

The 33-year-old reality star, who redefined the term “revenge bod,” took to her website on Tuesday, June 20, to share her five food secrets that help her keep in shape. “There’s nothing more frustrating than having all your fitness and diet efforts sabotaged by BLOAT,” wrote the Revenge Body star in the post. “Those baby abs will never see the light of day if they’re hidden behind water retention, honey!”

First on the list: avocado. Kardashian explains that avocados are loaded with potassium — a key player in ridding your body of excess sodium, and as a result, water weight. The fruits are “high in soluble fiber and healthy fats, which help us feel fuller on smaller portions,” wrote the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

The denim designer also swears by ginger as a multi-tasking superfood. “Ginger is also known for being a powerful antibacterial AND anti-inflammatory food — in other words, all-around goodness for your gut,” she noted.

Third on her list of flat tummy must-have foods is watermelon. Kardashian said that the fruit is high in water content, which helps the body regulate salt levels and flush out excess retained fluids.

Tomatoes are yet another food that Kardashian swears by. The reality star explained, “Tomatoes are packed with the antioxidant lycopene, which is known to have extremely effective anti-inflammatory and de-bloating effects.”

Last but not least, the reality star lists oats as a bloat-buster, touting the food as a prebiotic. “Oats balance the bacteria in your gut,” explained Kardashian, “ … which improves your digestive system and works wonders to reduce the bloat.”

