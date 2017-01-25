Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Thrice as nice! Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all wore burgundy outfits for a Tuesday, January 24, photo op.



Kourtney, 37, shared the image on Instagram, in which she is flanked by her younger sisters. The mom of three donned a velvet tracksuit topped with a Yeezy Pablo bomber and accessorized with wine-colored APL TechLoom Phantom running shoes and a baseball cap. “Burgundy Bitches,” she captioned.

Meanwhile, Khloé, 32, dressed up her own sporty look, teaming her slim-fitting Adidas track pants and Champion hoodie with a pair of black high-heel booties.

It was Kim Kardashian (who rocked blue) who was first to spot the pattern in her own Snapchat story. “I don’t know what’s more in your face,” she said. “All burgundy at once, or two people in all burgundy at once.”

Once Kylie, 19, got wind of that, she decided to add insult to the injury. “So Kim just Snapchatted how annoying it is that Kourtney and Khloé showed up in all burgundy on accident,” the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur said in her own Snapchat story. “I’m about to show up to the same meeting in all burgundy, head to toe.” She followed through with that promise, choosing a Champion crew neck, matching pants, black and white Yeezy sneakers and a beanie. And in a later Snap, she applied a deep red lip color to Khloé’s pout. “Is this too much burgundy? I don’t think so!” she said.



#Koko 😍😍😍😍 A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 24, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

Even though Kim, 36, complained that she felt “so left out,” in a separate snap, there was one perk to it all: “Family Christmas Card inspo??” she captioned a final Snapchat.



