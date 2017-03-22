Are Kanye West's latest sneakers on the way? Possibly, if Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner's Snapchats are any indication!



Rachel Murray/Getty

Both Kardashian, 36, who's been married to West since 2014, and her model sister, 21, took to their personal Snapchats to share photos of themselves wearing West's latest shoes — the Calabasas x Adidas "Powerphase" sneaker. While the mom of North, 3, and Saint, 15 months, snapped her pic inside a car, Jenner chose the slightly artsier backdrop of a rainy sidewalk.



While neither of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars gave any more information, with both ladies out and about and rocking the styles — and so close in time to one another — we're guessing the sneakers could be arriving in stores very soon.

The kicks, which the rapper, 39, has been seen sporting on more than one occasion, are quite different than West's usual fare. While the Yeezys tend to be a hightop style with futuristic flair, the Calabasas sneaks are white, low and understated, featuring just a teeny "Calabasas" logo in gold lettering on each side as an accent.

There's also one more crucial difference between these guys and the Yeezys: While Yeezys run upwards of $200, West's latest collaboration with Adidas is believed to be considerably more affordable. The Yeezy Mafia, the registration-only sneaker collective, has speculated that the Calabasas sneakers will be priced at $120.

Kanye West clothing we can actually afford? Now, that's something we can all get behind.

