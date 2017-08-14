Kim Kardashian: Nicole Richie and I Shoplifted Lipstick, Thought We Were 'Badass'

Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty brand may have earned her upwards of $14 million on the sale of her first round of contour kits in June, but as a little girl, she was snatching up cosmetics with the "five finger discount."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, confessed that she and pal Nicole Richie shoplifted lipstick when they were little girls.

"When Nicole Richie and I were around 11, we went into a drugstore in Malibu and took lipstick," she wrote in a new post on her website. "We thought we were so badass!"

All these years later, the entrepreneur can still recall the exact brand they stole: "I can't remember the name of the color, but it was a brown shade from Revlon."

#ThrowbackThursday @nicolerichie and I being oh so cool at 13 years old A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 9, 2014 at 3:25pm PST

As far as her reason for shoplifting as opposed to purchasing the lipstick, Kardashian chalks it up to a rebellious phase: "I wasn't much of a partier growing up, so this was about as rebellious as I got."

Though not everyone will be charmed by Kardashian's confession, the contour queen associates the memory with her love of all things beauty, which started at a very early age. "I've always been really interested in beauty," she explained. "It definitely began with my mom and [grandma] MJ — they always took such amazing care of their skin and wanted to look their best."

This lifelong passion inspired her to create her own beauty empire: "For me, creating KKW Beauty was a natural evolution — makeup has been a huge part of my life since I was a little girl."

