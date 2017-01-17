MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Day to night style is no sweat when you’re Kim Kardashian. Instead of slipping on a slinky cocktail dress or a fussy jumpsuit, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, wore a pair of gray heather sweatpants for an evening out in New York City on Monday, January 16.

Kardashian tucked a plunging white t-shirt into a pair of baggy Yeezy Cotton Terry Sweatpants with an elastic waistband. She rolled up the cuffs to display her taupe high-heeled Yeezy booties, and topped her separates with a massive neutral-colored fur jacket. Instead of blingy diamonds or a trendy choker, she layered a few gold necklaces to accessorize. And for glam, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stuck with her go-to look: sleek center-parted tresses, strong brows, dark mascara and a nude lip.

The Selfish author’s evening look was a far cry from an earlier ensemble from the same day. While filming Ocean’s Eight alongside sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the mom of two donned a sheer, lace floor-skimming gown topped with a white fur bolero jacket. The sisters were shooting a scene at a fictional Met Gala for the all-female heist comedy. The reality star’s New York City decor followed her first official post-robbery appearance in Dubai, for makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s Master Class on January 13. She also went four-wheeling in the desert and visited some local schools during her time there.

“I have so many brushes and so much makeup, and now my daughter loves makeup,” Kardashian revealed of North, 3, during the January 13 class, per a @kimksnapchats clip. “She has her own set.”

