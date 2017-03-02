A plumper (and more painful?) pout. Kim Zolciak took to Snapchat on Wednesday, March 1, to show off her newly injected lips, but admitted that they were a little black-and-blue underneath her makeup.

The Don’t Be Tardy star, 38, was on her way back home to Atlanta after a trip to Los Angeles, where she threw daughter Brielle Biermann a surprise 20th birthday party — and paid a visit to California Cosmetics.



“So I had my lips redone at California Cosmetics, and they're amazing,” Zolciak told her fans in a short video. “I'm incredibly bruised, honestly, underneath the makeup.”

She added: “The technique is amazing, and it's basically pain-free. They're a little bruised, but they look really good.”

In a subsequent post, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum — who was traveling with Brielle and husband Kroy Biermann — put her glossy kisser on display in an airport selfie. “Bruised and swollen,” she captioned the pic, “but love @california_cosmetics.”

During a May 2016 interview with Us Weekly, Zolciak opened up about her love for lip injections and revealed that she fully supports her eldest daughter’s decision to get the treatment done every so often.

"She bothered me for five years about her lips. She was like, ‘I hate my lips, I hate my lips.’ So I’m like, 'Then go fix them! You only go around this planet once.' If it makes her happy, so be it," she exclusively told Us at the time. "She is a leader, not a follower. Social media sucks. It’s been difficult. I try to monitor my girls’ accounts, but Brielle is 19. But she can handle it better. She has confidence."

