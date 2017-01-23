David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Hmm, this looks familiar! Kirsten Dunst recycled a red carpet dress from 2004 in Paris on January 21.

The Hidden Figures star, 34, first wore the white lace vintage Christian Lacroix minidress to the Vanity Fair Oscars party 12 years ago. She teamed the frilly little number with a pair of satiny red pumps and diamond necklaces. This go-round, for Chord’s screening of The Queen of Kalahari, she opted for black ankle-strap pumps, Chopard jewels similar to the ones she rocked over a decade ago and a black blazer to top everything off.

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty

Dunst’s biggest styling differences were seen in her glam. In 2004, she was still rocking a close blonde pixie cut with face-framing bangs that complemented her rosy blush and a berry-pink lip. For her 2017 look, Dunst swept her shoulder-length blonde locks into a low ponytail, leaving a few strands loose around her face. And instead of a berry lip, the Golden Globe nominee went with nude.

Also noticeably different was her date. In 2004, she hit the Vanity Fair fete with then-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal. And while she walked the Chopard red carpet solo, she has new arm candy this time around: Her fiancé, Jesse Plemons. Us Weekly revealed on January 12 that the Fargo costars are engaged.



"It was a gift," Plemons said of working with his love in October 2015. "I loved Kirsten's work for a long time, and I was really excited once I’d met her, and she’s a great person. We're both actors that just … have fun with the material."

