Kylie Jenner/Instagram

#Blessed. Ever the generous soul, Kylie Jenner is gifting 14 of her biggest fans with her ultimate beauty secret: water.

And not just any water. According to the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 19, Fiji Water is the l'eau of the goddesses — it is sourced from Fiji, after all — which is why she's giving away a year's supply to all 14 winners.

"The key to good skin is more than just slathering on moisturizer and staying out of the sun," Jenner wrote via her app. "Water is so important to keep your skin glowing from the inside out. So that's why I'm doing this huge giveaway and giving 14 people a year's supply of FIJI Water!!!"

Jenner explained that each winner will receive one case of 700mL Fiji Water every month for one year. All will also receive a six-pack of reusable straws because, as she noted, "[They're] perfect for keeping your lipstick flawless!"

Fair point, Kylie, fair point. (But perhaps send a few cases to some areas in need, too?)

