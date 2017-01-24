Kylie Jenner arrives at Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards 2017 at Catch LA on January 10, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Taking her peach to the Big Apple! Kylie Jenner announced some big news for her brand, Kylie Cosmetics, in a Monday, January 23, Snapchat story.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 19, first teased her loyal followers in the beginning of her post. “Are you guys ready for my next pop up .. 😉,” she wrote. In the following snap, she prompted her fans to throw out a few suggestions. “Can u guess where? 🤔tweet me hashtag #KyliePopUp,” she wrote. Users replied with plenty of guesses on the social media network. “if it’s not in the bay area cancel it sis,” a tweeter posted. Another wrote, “IT BETTER BE AT THE MALL OF AMERICA OMFGGGG,” while still others suggested places like Myrtle Beach, Chicago, Arkansas, Arizona, Compton, Toronto, Dallas and Houston. Eventually, the teen put an end to the speculation and revealed the lucky destination in a final snap: New York City.

Last chance to visit the KYLIE POP-UP shop at @westfieldtopanga!! Store closes tomorrow at 9pm! Don't miss out. #KyliePopUp 🎄 A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Dec 22, 2016 at 4:07pm PST

Jenner’s first pop-up shop opened at Westfield Topanga Mall in Los Angeles on December 9. According to fan videos, entry lines began snaking around the mall the night before. Eager shoppers were asked to abide by a list of stringent rules, according to a photo captured by Racked on December 9. “No sitting in line. You must stand at all times,” one read. Each person in line was required to obtain a wristband to enter the store as well, and customers were limited to purchasing three items of any single product.

But entry was well worth the hassle. Jenner’s store featured a wall of color-coordinated Lip Kits, a bed modeled after one in her own room and merch (including her racy 2017 calendar shot by Terry Richardson).



