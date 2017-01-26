THE VALENTINES COLLECTION ... coming FEBRUARY 2nd .. 3pm pst. A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

What a little love bug! As Kylie Jenner noted on her Snapchat, girlfriend "[loves] the holidays," which is why she's launching a Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Day collection, set to go on sale February 2.



The capsule, which Jenner, 19, revealed via her Snapchat on Wednesday, January 25 — to the tune of Usher and Alicia Keys' festive "My Boo" — includes at least seven new products. There are two new Lip Kits, three duos boasting two lip products and two shadows each, a box of red mini glosses and, last but not least, "Kylie's Diary," which includes a shadow palette and the reality star's first blushes. (Their names? First Date and Virginity, of course.)



Samir Hussein/WireImage

After showing off the full range, the Puma brand ambassador wrote via her Instagram page, "this is my favorite collection so far! Hope you guys LOVE IT." It's set to go on sale on February 2, but before that, we're taking a look at the capsule from every angle. Get scrolling!



A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

First up, the Lip Kits' names: Valentine (a hot pink) and Head Over Heels (a plum).

#ValentinesDay ideas 👀👀👀 A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:58pm PST

Fun addition: Each Kit has "to" and "from" sections on the back, in case, as Jenner noted, you want to "get your bestie a Lip Kit."

#😍 A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:47pm PST

The packaging is fun, too! Red metallic tops for the glosses, and metallic heart doodles on the liner.

😍😍😍😍😍 A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 25, 2017 at 9:23pm PST

Say hello to Kylie's Diary, which includes nine eye shadows …

Who's ready? #kyliecosmetics ❤️ A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 26, 2017 at 3:34am PST

… and the brand's first blushes, First Date (a peach) and Virginity (a Barbie pink).

#KissMe | #Smooch | #SweetHeart A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 26, 2017 at 3:54am PST

Then there are the three "valentines," Kiss Me, Smooch and Sweetheart.

#KylieCosmetics A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 26, 2017 at 5:15am PST

Each of these come with two lip products and two shadows — you can see the shades above.

The Valentines Red Mini Set Includes: Apricot (new), Maliboo, High Maintenance (new), Posie, Head Over Heels (new), and Mary Jo ... A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

And at last, there's the Valentine's Red Mini Set, which includes three classic glosses and three new hues, all in miniature, red metallic cases.

