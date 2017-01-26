What a little love bug! As Kylie Jenner noted on her Snapchat, girlfriend "[loves] the holidays," which is why she's launching a Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Day collection, set to go on sale February 2.
The capsule, which Jenner, 19, revealed via her Snapchat on Wednesday, January 25 — to the tune of Usher and Alicia Keys' festive "My Boo" — includes at least seven new products. There are two new Lip Kits, three duos boasting two lip products and two shadows each, a box of red mini glosses and, last but not least, "Kylie's Diary," which includes a shadow palette and the reality star's first blushes. (Their names? First Date and Virginity, of course.)
After showing off the full range, the Puma brand ambassador wrote via her Instagram page, "this is my favorite collection so far! Hope you guys LOVE IT." It's set to go on sale on February 2, but before that, we're taking a look at the capsule from every angle. Get scrolling!
First up, the Lip Kits' names: Valentine (a hot pink) and Head Over Heels (a plum).
Fun addition: Each Kit has "to" and "from" sections on the back, in case, as Jenner noted, you want to "get your bestie a Lip Kit."
The packaging is fun, too! Red metallic tops for the glosses, and metallic heart doodles on the liner.
Say hello to Kylie's Diary, which includes nine eye shadows …
… and the brand's first blushes, First Date (a peach) and Virginity (a Barbie pink).
Then there are the three "valentines," Kiss Me, Smooch and Sweetheart.
Each of these come with two lip products and two shadows — you can see the shades above.
And at last, there's the Valentine's Red Mini Set, which includes three classic glosses and three new hues, all in miniature, red metallic cases.
Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.
Add a Comment