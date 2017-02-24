Courtesy Revlon

Feel the love! Revlon is partnering with some million-dollar names to help spread the message “Choose Love” — and the cosmetics brand is putting its money where its mouth is! The world will find out more about the initiative in a commercial airing during the 2017 Oscars on Sunday, February 26, but we’ve got a sneak peek here! So what’s love got to do with it?

The Love Project kicked off on February 23 with a compelling video featuring a diverse group of real people demonstrating all manner of love — love of family, romantic love and even the celebration of self-love — to the tune of Lady Gaga’s smash hit “Million Reasons" posted by the Lady herself on her Instagram. Watch the video below!

‪I'm so proud @BTWFoundation and I are partnering with #theloveproject2017. Show us your #lovein3words​ 💖‬ A post shared by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 23, 2017 at 9:45am PST

Now here’s where this initiative gets cool… and how you can get involved! During this Sunday’s Academy Awards Broadcast a new commercial will air featuring Gaga, Pharrell and Ellen Degeneres (side note: these A-listers are not Brand Ambassadors; they just really wanted to lend their voices to THE campaign.)

During the spot, viewers will learn about The Love Project and be directed to theloveproject2017.com, where anyone can make a donation to charities, including Gaga’s Born this Way, committed to building a kinder and braver world by empowering young people, Pharrell’s From One Hand to AnOTHER, which aims to provide at risk kids with educational tools and resources, and The Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth chosen for the project by Degeneres; plus the Women’s Heart Alliance. Revlon has pledged a donation of one million dollars divided among the charities.

And you don’t have to donate anything but YOUR voice. Inspired by love? Go to theloveproject2017.com, starting Sunday night, and create content that symbolizes what love means to you — whether you’re celebrating a significant other, your newborn niece, your friends or your cat — just use the hashtag #LoveIn3Words to spread the love on social media!