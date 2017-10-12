Lena Dunham has the blues … Smurf blue hair, to be specific! The former Girls star and creator ditched her blonde hair for a bright blue hue as well as a fresh cut, which she debuted on her Instagram.



“Thank you @gregoryrussellhair for handling my pompadour and for the hot smurfjob. Love you mean it,” the 31-year-old wrote on Thursday, October 12. Her hairstylist, Gregory Russell, has worked with Kim Kardashian, Hailee Steinfeld and Lily Collins before, so clearly, Lena was in good hands for her drastic makeover.



Although Lena has said she’s not that into wearing makeup, a good haircut is important to her. "I feel prettier with a naked face and ChapStick. But a good haircut makes a huge difference,” she told Glamour in a 2014 interview.



We never know what to predict from the American Horror Story: Cult guest star since she changes her look so much. At the beginning of 2017, she had long ombre locks. Back in June, the actress chopped off 10 inches of hair and sported a spiky pixie, which she said was inspired by Carey Mulligan’s cut.



She also had bright red hair earlier this year, as well as green hair back in 2014, but her new blue color is actually part of a long time tress trend. Lena joins the ranks of other Hollywood celebrities who have also had blue hair before including Nicole Richie, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj.



