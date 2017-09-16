Melissa Rauch: What’s in My Bag?

As long as Melissa Rauch has her Henri Bendel bag, she won’t go hungry. With a rotating mix of Halos and Kind bars, “it’s a portable pantry,” says the star of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory (season 11 premieres Monday September 25, 8 p.m.).

The expectant actress, 37, wed to writer Winston Beigel, shares her stash exclusively with Us Weekly.

So Match to Love

“I’m a huge tea drinker and never leave home without my 10th ­Avenue Tea tin shaker.”



Shady Lady

“Normally, I get the sunglasses you get on the streets of New York, so I don’t feel terrible about losing those, but with my Tory Burch pair, I put them in a case when I take them off! I feel like a responsible, mature adult.”



Shana Novak

Smooth Operator

“My hands tend to get so dry you’d think I work in construction! But Origins’ Make a Difference lotion makes them look like I haven’t gripped a jackhammer in a while.”



Here Comes the Sun

“My skin is basically translucent, so I like to keep a bottle of Goddess Garden Sunblock handy so I don’t turn into a tomato.”



Chew on This

“As a Jersey girl, I need my gum. I love that Simply Gum doesn’t have any fake sugars in it.”



What else is in Rauch’s bag? Black Powerbeats3 Wireless headphones; a black Kate Spade wallet; Burt’s Bees Lip Balm; Laura Mercier lip glosses in Bare Pink and Bare Naked; Two Faced Sweethearts Blush in Candy Glow; a Mac eyeliner in Teddy; CoverGirl LashBlast Mascara; Jane Iredale Powder; Charlotte Tilbury The Retoucher; a Beauty Blender; Colgate Wisps; Brad’s Veggie Chips in Cheddar; and Seapoint Farms Dry Roasted Edamame.



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.