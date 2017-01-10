Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Welcome back, LiLo! After a tumultuous couple of months, Lindsay Lohan returned to the red carpet at the Firenze4Ever 14th Edition Party hosted by LuisaViaRoma in Florence, Italy, on Monday, January 9.



The Mean Girls actress, 30, looked lovely in a flowing black-and-white dress, cinched at the waist with a skinny black belt and finished with strappy white sandals. She added a touch of shine with a silver choker necklace. Her one pop of color? A scarlet statement lip.



Before Monday, Lohan hadn't been spotted on a red carpet since June 2016, when she and her then-fiancé, Egor Tarabasov, attended the 2016 Butterfly Ball in London together. The former child star chose an airy blush dress with an embellished bodice and shimmering pumps for that event. Her ex-love, meanwhile, looked dapper in a crisp tuxedo.



One month later, Lohan and Tarabasov, 23, split. The Freaky Friday star accused the Russian business heir of cheating on her. She also hinted that she might be pregnant. Despite this, Lohan continued to wear her massive diamond engagement ring, showing it off in a Snapchat video as late as August.



While Lohan is slowly starting to step back onto red carpets, there's one place she's still absent: Instagram. Lohan deleted all of her Instagram posts at the start of January in a move her rep called "a period of renewal." The actress shared in a statement to Us, "I am so excited for this new chapter in my life!"



