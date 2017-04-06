Lindsay Lohan hit a beach in Phuket, Thailand, on Wednesday, March 29, clad in a modest two-piece Burkini while paddleboarding.

In images obtained by Us Weekly, the 30-year-old actress can be seen in a stylish black and red swimsuit that includes a black head covering, which she emphasized in several photos as she posed with her hands on her head.

Several of the pictures show the Mean Girls alum perching atop rocks and looking off into the distance, while others show her with oar in hand and paddleboard at the ready.

Splash News Online

The former Disney star has been vacationing in Thailand for the last two weeks following a trip to Dubai to visit family. (Lohan also shared several images of herself in more scantily clad swimsuits to her Instagram.)

Earlier this year, the actress sparked speculation from fans that she may be converting to Islam after she first posted a message in Arabic. She has since posted numerous captions in both English and Arabic.

Splash News Online

Lohan, who was raised Catholic, discussed why she was carrying a Quran in a widely circulated image from 2015 during an October 2016 interview with Turkey’s Habertürk TV in October.

“In America I was going through a lot with past things that had happened to me over a 10-year span, and my very close friends who have been there for me a lot in London are Saudi, and they gave me [the] Quran and I brought it to New York because I was learning, and it opened doors for me to experience spiritually, to find another true meaning,” she said at the time.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!