Mane magic! If you’re itching to make a hair change, we’ve found the haircut of the moment and believe us, you’ll want to book a salon appointment. The look, a medium length, super lightly layered blunt cut, works on every hair texture — from curly to straight — and doesn’t require a major commitment. Here’s how we discovered everyone in Hollywood hitting the scissors of top stylist Jen Atkin (she’s also the founder of Mane Addicts and the CEO of Ouai, the coveted product line.)

First, Kendall Jenner hinted at a haircut when she posted a picture of inches of shorn hair at her feet during New York fashion week. Then, on February 16, Jenner’s hairstylist (and honorary Kardashian sixth “sister”) Jen Atkin posted a short video on her Instagram of the model showing off a neatly trimmed angled long bob with the caption “I bring the [scissors]… she brings the VIBES.”

And then the plot thickened. On February 19, hair pro Kristin Ess posted a (killer) Boomerang moving image on her Instagram of Jenna Dewan Tatum clad in a golden beaded mini-dress and with sleek and stick straight hair for the filming of Jennifer Lopez’s new dance competition show World of Dance. Turns out, that while Ess styled Dewan Tatum for the shoot, Atkin had cut her hair recently.

Cut to Atkin clients Chrissy Teigen at the Grammys, and Lorde at the Clive Davis Party during Grammys weekend, also sporting what Atkin has hashtagged the #90sLob — a shoulder-skimming style with blunt ends, angled slightly from back to front to create swing and movement.

Atkin tells Stylish: "Short hair is still in!"



