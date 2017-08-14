Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lucy Hale brought it to the 2017 Teen Choice Awards in L.A on Sunday, August 13. Not only did the 28-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum win the night with her berry makeup and Fausto Puglisi minidress with cutouts, but her hair was also next level.



Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Hale’s stylist Kristin Ess snapped a sneak peak of the actress’ look and posted it to her Instagram prior to the awards show. The snapshot gives an ultra-glam look at Hale’s hair for the evening, which was a refreshing departure from her choppy signature bob. “Basic Instinct vibes for bb. 💦 {glam fam: @kdeenihan@alyssasutterstylist @christinaviles@kristin_ess } #teenchoice #lucyhale,” Ess captioned the photo.

Hale’s hair is shown slicked back with a wet-look à la Sharon Stone in the 1992 cult classic flick Basic Instinct. The shot also highlights Hale’s epic red halo eyeshadow, which she complemented with flawless skin, filled-in, brushed up brows and a subtle hint of pale pink blush on her cheeks.

Not only did the Unicorn star rock the trendy hairstyle of the summer, but her smokey eye took the classic look and revamped it the colorful and modern way.

Avon celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan created the sultry and unexpected halo eye for Hale by applying Avon True Color Perfectly Matte Lipstick in Superb Wine to her lids, lash line and crease using a fluffy eye brush. Then, Deenihan applied the bottom left shade of the Xhanel Candeur ET Experience Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow to the actress' lids. Hale's dramatic eye was finished off with Avon Big and Daring Volume Mascara.

Tell Us: What do you think of Hale’s look?

