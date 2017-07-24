Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Lupita Nyong’o made an ultra-stylish appearance at Comic-Con to attend the presentation of her new film,The Black Panther along with costars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya and Forest Whitaker on Saturday, July 22. The Oscar winner, 33, turned heads in a striking head-to-toe palm leaf print Elie Saab look and a superhero-worthy update to the shoulder length twists she has been rocking for the past month.

Stylish got the details from Nyong’o’s hairstylist Vernon Francois about which products he used to give the Star Wars: The Force Awakens star what he described as a “superhero loc and twist” ‘do.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Francois tells Us, “I was inspired by Lupita’s shoulder length two-strand twists, which is typically worn as a protective hairstyle and known as ‘holiday hair.’ I went for dramatic texture adding and weaving in locs to give her that superhero feel.”

To start, Francois used the Scalp Nourishment Braid and Loc Spray from his Vernon Francois line to protect and hydrate Nyong’o’s scalp. Then he applied Pure Fro, also from his own line, to keep her locs and twists strong and fresh.

After applying these products, Francois put some of the twists into a bun, but left out a waterfall of twists for an effortlessly cool asymmetrical updo worthy of super star.

