Harry Styles set the world abuzz back in March 2017 when he teased his highly anticipated Harry Styles album. More specifically, while people were giddy over the music, which was released on May 9, 2017, they were also positively bubbly about the pink bath water with floating flowers that Styles sat in for the album art.

Naturally, fans reached out to bath bomb producers Lush to find out which petals were steeping with him in the tub. While there wasn’t a conclusive answer on whether the 23-year-old “Sign of the Times” singer used a bath bomb for his album art, Lush had an interesting suggestion.

Hey @Harry_Styles - something to get you in the mood for a good...soak? https://t.co/7NLDOlH3W3 pic.twitter.com/3FeWILa2kO — Lush North America (@lushcosmetics) July 12, 2017

The bath and body brand tweeted on April 14, 2017 , “If you mix Think Pink with Milky Bath you'd get a similar colour .... minus the damp pop star sadly though. ~Amber.” Perfect for recreating a bath a la Styles yourself!

But the fun didn’t stop there. Lush was so inspired by the One Direction singer’s love of pink that they are sending him 100 Sex Bombs (it’s only fitting), so he can continue with his penchant for pastel baths. The bathing brand tweeted the Dunkirk actor on July 11, to tell him he had some special goodies coming to him in the mail. The tweet also had a photo embedded, in which a basket of bath bombs are shown next to a sign that reads, “ To Harry, From one sex bomb to another, Love Lush xx.”

The Sex Bomb by Lush is a mix of purported aphrodisiacs such as jasmine, clary sage and ylang ylang, which help set the mood, while soy milk works to soften your skin. In other words, this bath bomb is going to take bath time to a super-romantic next level. No word from Styles if he has received the cheeky gift, but no doubt he will be relaxed and soft-skinned for quite some time as a result.

