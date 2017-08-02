If 2017 has been the year of anything, it’s the fidget spinner. While beauty fidget spinners aren’t exactly news (BuzzFeed beauty released one with lipgloss last month), bathtime fidget spinners are — and we have cult bath-and-body brand Lush to thank for that.

As we all know, the fidget spinner was invented to promote stress release, and bathtime typically has the same function. So, it’s only logical that Lush would combine the two with the reusable Bubble Spinner.

SURPRISE! The #LushKitchen have fiddled around with the menu to bring you Bubble Spinner reusable bubble bar (£4.95) tomorrow at 8am! 🎉😉For those days where you just can't sit still, take some time for a soak in citrus bubbles and emerge clearer and brighter minded. So, be one of the first to give it a spin! A post shared by Lush Kitchen (@lushkitchen) on Jul 30, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

The new bath bar, which can be used more than once, has a blend of citrus essential oils that are said to have the aromatherapy benefits of increased focus and sense of well-being. And it actually spins! There’s a wooden peg in the center that allows you to spin it outside of the bath, but if you hold it under the running water, it will spin while producing bubbles. Then once you have spun it to your heart’s desire, you can set it aside for your next stress-relieving bath session.

Sadly, the Bubble Spinner is currently only available in the U.K. But, the initial batch released by the Lush Test Kitchen sold out almost immediately, so it’s safe to assume an expansion and re-release might be in Lush’s future.

