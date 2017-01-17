Manny Gutierrez/Instagram

After a conservative blogger tweeted his disapproval of beauty influencer Manny Gutierrez, the first male Maybelline ambassador’s father stepped in to defend him. On January 6, Matt Walsh tweeted a glammed-up shot of Gutierrez with a message: “Dads, this is why you need to be there to raise your sons.” Once Gutierrez’s fans took notice, they rushed to the vlogger’s defense.

“f————ck this is terrifying. hope your kids have another father-figure in their life to teach them respect and kindness,” one tweeter wrote on January 13, circling the “father of three” in Walsh’s bio. Scott Hoying of Pentatonix got in on the action too, tweeting, “While he inspires and uplifts countless people worldwide, you have a hateful blog that no one reads ¯\_(ツ)_/¯,” on January 14. Some social media users sided with Walsh, though.

“my first (sarcastic) thought this AM. "His dad must be so proud,” a tweeter posted January 6.

But the best comeback came from Gutierrez himself. “My dad actually works for me and is SO PROUD of me 🤗😉 sorry bout it,” the makeup artist, who has more than 2.2 million YouTube subscribers and nearly 3.2 million Instagram followers, tweeted January 13. He followed up by tweeting an open letter from his dad January 14.

My dad is a fucken SAVAGE, I can't with him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iWceEmZ6L4 — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) January 14, 2017

"Mr Walsh, this is Manny Sr,” the note began. "Let me first begin by telling you that I’ve always been there for my son and will ALWAYS be there for him. Not only am I proud of what he has accomplished but I’m more proud of the person he has become. I know the words you speak are from lack of knowing anybody from the LGBT community. If you did, you would soon realise they are some of the most real and kindhearted individuals that walk this planet of ours. Going forward, I would choose your actions and words wisely. Just like you would do anything for your family, I would DO for mine. Good day Sir."

In response, Walsh wrote a blog post on The Blaze January 17, sticking to his stance. “I think the behavior is disordered,” he said. “I think the philosophy on gender which underlies the behavior is toxic. I think the increasing feminization of men is a symptom of a decaying culture. I think it’s another consequence of the collapse of the nuclear family.”

