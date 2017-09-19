Xinhua/Yin Bogu via Getty

Melania Trump’s fashionable friend Manolo Blahnik has her back. The famed shoe designer came to the First Lady’s defense after she faced some serious backlash on social media for wearing a pair of his sky-high stiletto heels while en route to Houston to tour Hurricane Harvey damage back in August.



Xinhua/Yin Bogu via Getty

"I don't think she's insensitive," Blahnik explained to Harper’s Bazaar UK of her choice to wear the pricey shoes, which retail for $595, while traveling to visit hurricane damaged areas. "I think she's working non-stop to make it work — possibly she was just wearing the shoes she left New York in. Yes, I think probably she could have worn Hunter boots but she was wearing what she was wearing. I'm not good at advising people on what to wear because they wear what they want to."



Indeed, the 47-year-old FLOTUS did change into a more sensible choice of shoes during her flight to Houston and exited Air Force One wearing sneakers and a baseball cap. Despite the controversy over her husband President Donald Trump with some designers who declining to dress her, Blahnik has no qualms about working with the First Lady.



Jim Spellman/WireImage

"They should just get rid of everybody and keep her," he says. "Aesthetically I mean, I'm not talking about politics — I don't give a damn about that and I don't know much about it. But in terms of fashion and beauty — well, I love her, she's a beauty and that's all there is to it."



Manolos are a favorite footwear choice for the First Lady, who also wore a pair of his black stilettos during a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on the White House lawn.



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.