ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

MMargot Robbie gets it from her mama! The Australian actress revealed to Us Weekly that she inherited her high cheekbones from her mother at the NYC premiere of Goodbye Christopher Robin.

“If you meet my mum you'll be like, 'Ooh genetics, I see it.' My mum has killer cheekbones and I'm very grateful that I have her genetics because I think she's wonderful,” the 27-year-old actress told Us.

If you weren’t born blessed with the same look, Stylish has your cheat sheet to how to get Robbie’s look yourself. Her gorgeous glam was done by makeup artist Pati Dubroff, who started by applying Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation ($48). Instead of reaching for highlighter which everyone is using these days, Dubroff went old-school to create cheekbone contour using the Laura Mercier Crème Cheek Colour in Canyon ($26), followed by a dusting of Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder ($38).



For her eyes, she used two shades of Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour Matte in Vanilla Kiss and Blossom ($29) to highlight peachy tones found in the dress. Vanilla Kiss was used on the lid and Blossom under the eye and in the crease of the lid. In the center of the eyelid, Pati lightly dusted a copper powder eye shadow to add shine.

To make her lashes pop, Pati applied a few coats of Benefit's They’re Real Lengthening Mascara ($24) and defined the Wold of Wall Street star’s brows with Laura Mercier Sketch & Intensify Pomade and Powder Brow Duo in Blonde ($28). Since her makeup was monochromic, she created bold brows.



Jim Spellman/WireImage

Lips were kept soft with Laura Mercier Lip Parfait Creamy Colourbalm in Amaretto Swirl ($26) and then lined with Laura Mercier Lip Pencil in Baby Lips ($25) in tribute to the love of lip liner in the ‘90s. The finishing touch for Robbie? A simple Tiffany’s necklace with a cross pendant in rose gold with diamonds that cost a whopping $9,500!

Maybe we can’t afford her necklace, but luckily, her beauty products are totally within our budget!

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.