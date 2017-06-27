Margot Robbie Uses Nipple Cream As Lip Balm

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Celebrities have been known to think outside of the box when it comes to their beauty treatments, and while a vampire facial using your own blood à la Kim Kardashian might not be your cup of tea, Margot Robbie’s quirky lip balm alternative just might be.

Robbie, 26, explained in an interview with Elle UK that she uses Bepanthen, a nipple cream for breast-feeding mothers, to keep her pout plump and hydrated. "I have a conspiracy theory that lip balms actually have additives in them to dry your lips out so you keep buying them. But because Bepanthen is just a cream for dry skin, it works. It's what I've used my whole life,” said the Suicide Squad actress.

But that’s not the only quirky makeup tip that the Wolf of Wall Street star shared. Robbie explained that she makes sure that her foundation is blended into her hairline not with makeup brushes or sponges, but with an eyebrow spoolie or a toothbrush. The actress notes that she does this everyday, “Especially because I have blonde hair but tanned skin, if I don't blend it, it looks gross — you can see the foundation in my hair.”

Nipple cream and toothbrushes may be outside of the beauty box, but they’re also readily available at the pharmacy — perfect for those of us who want to experiment with our routines, but are a little hesitant to voluntarily get stung by bees for the sake of beauty like Gwyneth Paltrow.

Tell Us: What is the strangest item you use as a beauty product?

