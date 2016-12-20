A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:56pm PST

Another day, another sparkling celeb diamond to drool over! With the holidays upon Us, engagement season is in full swing, but it took until her wedding day for Margot Robbie to finally reveal the bling her now-husband, Tom Ackerley, gifted her with.



As seen in a wedding confirmation post Robbie, 26, shared via Instagram on Monday, December 19, the Tarzan actress' bauble boasts a pear-shape center stone set in a thin, pavé-studded, white gold or platinum band.

"Margot is keeping the unusually shaped center stone trend alive with the pear," diamond expert Michael O'Connor tells Stylish. "The pear shape hadn't been a popular choice until Elizabeth Taylor received one back in the day. Avril Lavigne reignited the love years later, and the trend's been going strong ever since."





Also on trend? That sparkling band. "The micro-pavé covers the entire surface of the band in diamonds for a shimmering effect," O'Connor explains. He notes that the center diamond looks to be about 3 carats, which would put the worth of the ring at about $75,000.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the Suicide Squad actress and the assistant director said "I do" at Harvest Newrybar on the Gold Coast in her native Australia on Sunday, December 18. As an insider told Woman's Day, the first outlet to report the union, the Gold Coast "was somewhere [Robbie] always wanted to get married, given it's where she was raised as a kid, on her grandparents' farm."



The Aussie mag added, "They decided to marry around Christmas so they could spend time with both their families afterward, which they've never done before."

