Groundbreaking glamour! Maybelline unveiled its Big Shot campaign on Tuesday, January 3, with an extra-special star: @mannymua733, also known as Manny Gutierrez, an insanely popular male makeup artist.

In Maybelline’s video clip, Gutierrez and fellow beauty blogger Shayla (aka @makeupshayla) model the brand’s Big Shot mascara without any fake lashes or inserts, according to a January 3 Instagram post from the cosmetics giant. Gutierrez, who has more than 3 million Instagram followers and nearly 2.2 million YouTube subscribers, couldn’t wait to share the clip with his loyal Mannyacs that same day.

“2017 you are off to an AMAZING START OMG!” he captioned the vid. “So excited to finally announce that I am part of the @maybelline #bigshotmascara campaign! Honestly I couldn't be more honored thrilled! Thank you to Maybelline for taking a chance on me! I look forward to working together so much more 😍😍😍.”

Maybelline is following in the footsteps of CoverGirl, who announced beauty blogger James Charles as the face of their So Lashy! by blastPRO mascara in October.

