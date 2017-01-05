Groundbreaking glamour! Maybelline unveiled its Big Shot campaign on Tuesday, January 3, with an extra-special star: @mannymua733, also known as Manny Gutierrez, an insanely popular male makeup artist.
In Maybelline’s video clip, Gutierrez and fellow beauty blogger Shayla (aka @makeupshayla) model the brand’s Big Shot mascara without any fake lashes or inserts, according to a January 3 Instagram post from the cosmetics giant. Gutierrez, who has more than 3 million Instagram followers and nearly 2.2 million YouTube subscribers, couldn’t wait to share the clip with his loyal Mannyacs that same day.
“2017 you are off to an AMAZING START OMG!” he captioned the vid. “So excited to finally announce that I am part of the @maybelline #bigshotmascara campaign! Honestly I couldn't be more honored thrilled! Thank you to Maybelline for taking a chance on me! I look forward to working together so much more 😍😍😍.”
Maybelline is following in the footsteps of CoverGirl, who announced beauty blogger James Charles as the face of their So Lashy! by blastPRO mascara in October.
Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite beauty looks from Gutierrez!
Had SO MUCH FUN last night at the @themarcjacobs holiday party! Thank you so much to @marcbeauty for having me 😍 Jacket - @zara Brushes used to slay the mug - @morphebrushes as always! Use code MANNYMUA to save money online or in store! Lip - @ofracosmetics Charmed lipstick (the one I did with them ;) also use code MANNYMUA to save 30% off! So glad to be back in LA! YAS!
I FOUND MY SONY CHARGER HAPPY DAY! I can start taking glam photos again 😍😍😍 Ps have you seen today's video ? My July favorites is up on my youtube channel! Check it out!!! Lips - @colourpopcosmetics and my baby @kathleenlights collab in point zero Eyes - @toofaced and my baby @nikkietutorials power of makeup palette with #colourpop pencil in bee sting Highlight - @anastasiabeverlyhills moonchild highlight palette Lashes - @nubounsom Serengeti (use code MANNYMUA to save 20%!) Brows - @benefitcosmetics goof proof brown pencil in number 5 Foundation - new @hourglasscosmetics vanish stick foundation which is stunning Brushes used - the new @morphebrushes elite 2 collection brushes! Use code MANNYMUA to save money on them 😍😍😍 Tutorial on this look coming soon! Who else is shook! 😜
ALL BURGUNDY EVERYTHING! Uploaded this tutorial today! What did you guys think?! 😁 Eyes - @makeupgeekcosmetics #makeupgeekxmannymua Lashes - @houseoflashes Iconics Brows - @anastasiabeverlyhills dark brown brow definer Highlight - #anastasiabeverlyhills glow kit in that glow Bronzer - @marcbeauty tantric bronzer Brushes used - @morphebrushes as always! Use code MANNYMUA for 10% off! Love you guys!
