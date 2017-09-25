Melania Trump wears designer clothes even when she’s getting dirty! The First Lady hosted a gardening event on Friday, September 22, with children from the Boys and Girls Club of Washington to plant vegetables in the White House Kitchen Garden and her choice of fashion was surprising to some.

While the FLOTUS looked casual in a plaid shirt, jeans and Converse sneakers, her red button down shirt is actually by Balmain and costs $1,380. The 47-year-old former model accessorized her look with a pair of red gardening gloves.



Some people on Twitter criticized Trump for wearing such an expensive shirt that looked fairly ordinary. “I question the morals and wisdom of someone who spends $1K+ on a gardening shirt that looks like something you can buy in Target for < $20,” one person Tweeted. “I have the same pattern Flannel shirt from Eddie Bauer for $46.95, plus shipping,” another remarked.



But others defended her designer shirt, saying “and? what is permissible for her to wear? what do you wear, Wal-Mart?” One Twitter user pointed out that former First Lady Michelle Obama wore designer shoes to the White House Garden, writing, “We're you this outraged when Michelle slopped around in that garden wearing $1150 Jimmy Choo boots? No, didn't think so. Freakin' liberals.”

The White House Kitchen Garden was started by former First Lady Michelle Obama. Melania hasn’t commented regarding her fashion critics, but she did take to Twitter to thank the kids who participated. “Thank you @BGCGW Boys & Girls Club Washington for helping us plant & harvest @WhiteHouse Kitchen Garden today! #HealthyEating #HealthyLiving,” she wrote.

It’s not the first time her fashion choices have ignited controversy. While en route to Houston to tour damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, many felt that her $595 Manolo Blahnik stiletto heels were an inappropriate choice of footwear.

