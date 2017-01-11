End of an era. President Barack Obama gave a heartfelt farewell address on Tuesday, January 10, in his home city of Chicago, and his wife, Michelle Obama, chose a full-circle ensemble to support him.



The first lady of the United States, 52, who often opts for colorful ensembles, chose a custom, understated slate lace dress by Jason Wu. It was a lovely nod to the designer who so memorably dressed her throughout her husband's eight years in office, including for both Inaugural Balls in the president's honor (in 2009 and 2013).



Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The president's eldest daughter, Malia, was also on hand to support him. (Younger daughter Sasha, 15, had an exam on Wednesday and was unable to attend.) Malia, 18, wore a black-and-white Seraphina dress by Cinq a Sept ($395, bloomingdales.com), which she teamed with sheer tights, black boots and a simple choker necklace.



NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Both Michelle and Malia sat in the audience while POTUS spoke to the nation for close to an hour, saving his most emotional tributes until the end. "Michelle LaVaughn Robinson of the South Side," he said to the sound of cheers and applause, "for the past 25 years you have not only been my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend. You took on a role you didn’t ask for. And you made it your own with grace and with grit and with style, and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You have made me proud, and you have made the country proud."



NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

He then turned his attention toward his daughters. "Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances you have become two amazing young women," the president said. "You are smart and you are beautiful. But more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion. And you wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad." Malia could be seen wiping away a tear in the audience.



