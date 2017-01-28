Milla Jovovich Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Carmen Valdes/WireImage

Milla Jovovich has packing down to a science. "As a mom, you have to have the basics," says the star of Resident Evil: the Final Chapter (out now). "If you don't, something will happen. If you do, everything is OK. It's Murphy's Law." The 41-year-old mom of Ever, 9, and Dashiel, 21 months (with Paul W.S. Anderson), spills for Us.

FACE VALUE



"I'm obsessed with Tom Ford makeup. Period. Their Ravageur lipstick is a beautiful color. I've also got Make Up For Ever HD Powder. I'm not a big fan of contouring. It reminds me of skid marks on people's faces."

REMEMBER THIS

"I use my Moleskine journal, pens and colored pencils to write about things that I've done. If the kids do something hilarious, I jot it down."

Shana Novak

GOOD FOOD

"I have a snack or two in my bag for the girls. My oldest daughter is a fan of Nori seaweed. And they are apple lovers, so I'll always have one and a bag of dried bananas for the baby."

SNAPPING TO IT



"Like many people, my iPhone doubles as my camera, so I'm constantly taking pictures and videos. To keep it charged, I always carry a Mophie portable charger."

WARMING UP

"I have a lightweight gray cardigan from James Perse just in case I get cold."

Also in Jovovich's tote: dusty rose Chloe sunglasses, Iridina eye drops, glass nail file, iPad mini, Sani wet wipes, napkins, tissues and Band-Aids, YSL clip-on earrings.

