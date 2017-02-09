It’s all in the jeans! Miranda Kerr chatted with Stylish about her collaboration with Mother Denim and how her 6-year-old son, Flynn, helped her design it.

"Maybe I was ten. I was like, ‘Oh, I want to be a fashion designer!’ And now here I am designing a collection.” Kerr, 33, told Stylish at Catch L.A. on Wednesday, February 1.



For her creative process, the Australian supermodel says, “Well, [Flynn and I] always draw together. It’s his favorite thing." And this collection did not go without his assistance.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

“I used his coloring ink pens to draw the heart, so when they were like, 'What do you want to do on the t-shirt?’ I was like, 'I wanna do this!' And I used his pens to write out, 'Attitude of Gratitude’ and to draw the little heart, so that was pretty cute," she says of her only child, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.



As for Flynn’s future career, Kerr tells Stylish, "I asked him what he wants to be when he grows up and he was like, ‘an artist!’”

These days, Kerr, puts her mom duties ahead of everything. “Since I have been modeling, it's hard to have a routine. Because before I had my son, I was working six days a week and two different countries a week and now, I'm like, 'Let's take it back a notch. Let's put his needs first.' And so that's what I've been doing. I’m just like, "If you could shoot in L.A., amazing! I'll shoot it. I've gotta be able to take my son to school."

Kerr’s 12 piece collection features everything from limited edition slogan tees to high waisted flare jeans, and is priced between $105-$325. Proceeds from the capsule will be donated to The Royal Hospital for Women Foundation.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!



