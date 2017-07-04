Morning Makeup Tip: How to Find Your Cheekbones for Contour

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip.Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Asia Werner on the easiest way to find your cheekbones and where to place your contour.

Contouring can be easy, but before you start, you need to know where to properly apply makeup. This requires knowing where your cheekbones are, and where makeup should be placed on the face to emphasize them. Werner shows Us the easiest way to find your cheekbones before you apply your contour.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!